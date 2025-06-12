U.S. Braces For Renewed Protests As Trump Deploys Troops As Anti-ICE Protests Rage Across LA

The United States is witnessing a wave of unrest as Anti-ICE protests erupt nationwide. From New York to Los Angeles, demonstrators are taking to the streets against President Trump's immigration raids. Los Angeles enforced a strict curfew after five nights of chaos, while cities like Austin, Chicago, and Atlanta saw fresh rallies. In a dramatic response, Trump has deployed the National Guard — and now Marines — to control the situation. As tensions escalate, America's streets are turning into battlegrounds over immigration, civil rights, and federal power. Will this spark lasting change or deeper division? Stay tuned for the latest updates from protest zones and government responses.