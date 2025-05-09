U.S. Calls For “Immediate De-Escalation” & “Direct Dialogue” Between India, Pakistan

With hostilities between India and Pakistan escalating in the past 24 hours, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, urging both the leaders to de-escalate the tensions between the two countries. Addressing media, Tammy Bruce, the U.S. State Department Spokesperson said though the hostilities were disappointing, the key was to keep communications open between India and Pakistan and not to let the situation escalate.