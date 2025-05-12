U.S. & China Agree To 90-Day Pause In Trade War, Lower Tariff Levels For The Period

The US and China have agreed to suspend most of the tariffs on goods imported from each other for 90 days effective Wednesday, according to a joint statement released by the White House Monday. The US reduced its reciprocal tariff on Chinese goods to 10% from 125%. With the 20% tariffs announced in February and March against Chinese goods remaining in place, the total tariff against Chinese goods will now be 30%. At the same time, China agreed to cut tariffs on US goods to 10% from 125%. In a press briefing after trade negotiations in Geneva, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said neither side was looking for a decoupling but wanted to ensure more balanced trade.