Business Today
U.S.-China Trade Standoff Continues, Trump Provokes, Beijing Reacts

China has strongly reacted to the 104% tariffs imposed by the US on its products. The Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday called on the United States to stop its “arrogant and bullying behaviour” and said if the Trump administration wanted to solve the problem through dialogue and negotiation, it should adopt an attitude of equality, respect and mutual benefit. U.S. President Donald Trump's ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on dozens of countries took effect on Wednesday, including massive 104% duties on Chinese goods, deepening his global trade war and spurring more widespread selling across financial markets. Trump’s punishing tariffs have shaken a global trading order that has persisted for decades, raised fears of recession and wiped trillions of dollars off the market value of major firms.

