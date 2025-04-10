scorecardresearch
US-China Trade War | From Trade Tariffs To AI Memes: Trump Faces Digital Fire From Chinese Creators

US-China Trade War | From Trade Tariffs To AI Memes: Trump Faces Digital Fire From Chinese Creators

With the deepening of China-US trade war, a new AI meme war has began on social media. The trade war takes a new turn with Chinese creators releasing viral meme videos of Donald Trump working in a sewing clothes factor. The video also features, Trump's closest administrators Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US Vice President JD Vance making Nike shoes in a factory. The videos showed Americans struggling with menial jobs using the hashtag '#MakeAmericaGreatAgain' mocking Trump and his election campaign of last year. Fortnight Trump imposed 124% tariff on China while announcing a 90 day tariff pause on other countries. The AI generated meme war is not just a digital mockery but highlights the growing geopolitical tension between countries. 

