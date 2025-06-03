U.S. Commerce Secretary On India Trade Deal, Immigration, Make In India, Stock Markets & Much More

An action-packed interview of US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington, DC. He talks of the growing momentum behind a potential India-US trade agreement, hinting at a breakthrough deal on tariffs and market access could be “not too distant,” with both nations aligning on economic goals. Speaking just weeks ahead of the July 8 deadline for India’s request on tariff exemptions, Lutnick emphasized how this partnership stands to benefit from mutual respect and strategic synergy. His remarks come amid increasing anticipation around Prime Minister Modi and former President Donald Trump’s evolving trade narratives. Lutnick also touched on American investor confidence in India and what’s next for bilateral business ties.