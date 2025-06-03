U.S. Commerce Secretary: Will Get Greater Market Access To India, But Not Everywhere

A significant development in international trade relations is on the horizon as US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expresses optimism about finalizing a trade deal between India and the United States in the "not-too-distant future." Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington, Lutnick highlighted that both nations have found common ground that benefits each side. This comes amid ongoing negotiations to address reciprocal tariffs and enhance market access. India is reportedly seeking exemption from a 26% tariff before the July 8 deadline, aiming to solidify a mutually beneficial agreement. The anticipated deal marks a pivotal step in strengthening economic ties and fostering a robust bilateral partnership between the two countries.