U.S. Commerce Secretary: Will Try And ‘Reshore’ Hi-Tech Manufacturing To The U.S.

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 3, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 3, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

In a statement sure to ring alarm bells in New Delhi, the United States is likely to go ahead with its plans to wean Apple and other hi-tech manufacturers away from India. Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington, DC on Monday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasised that the Trump administration was looking to “shift advanced manufacturing to the U.S.”. Asked about India’s focus on ‘Make in India’, Lutnick said there were a large number of product categories suited for manufacturing in India and that some product manufacturing will be reshored to the United States. The statement comes days after President Donald Trump had asked Apple CEO to move its production to the US and said that he wanted to make “tanks not textiles” in the country.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
