U.S. Court Blocks Trump’s Global Tariffs | Overreach Ruled Unconstitutional

In a historic ruling, a U.S. trade court has blocked Donald Trump’s controversial “Liberation Day” tariffs — declaring them unconstitutional and beyond presidential powers. The court ruled that Trump exceeded his authority under the IEEPA, marking a major legal setback for his economic policies. Markets reacted swiftly, with U.S. equities rising and the dollar strengthening. In India, the rupee dipped while markets opened higher. As India pushes for a deeper trade deal with the U.S., the ruling adds a new twist to global economic uncertainty. This report breaks down what the court said, what it means for international commerce, and how it could reshape India’s economic ties with America. Watch the full story.