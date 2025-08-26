U.S. Declares BLA A Terror Outfit | Impact On Pakistan, China’s CPEC & Geopolitics

The United States has officially designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its suicide unit, the Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. This move places the BLA in the same league as al-Qaeda and ISIS, reshaping the geopolitics of South Asia. The timing is crucial—BLA has repeatedly targeted China’s multi-billion-dollar CPEC projects and Chinese nationals in Pakistan, while U.S.-Pakistan counterterrorism talks signal a reset in ties. For Washington, the designation protects Chinese investments in Pakistan, engages Pakistan’s military, and still balances strategic ties with India. But will this truly change the ground reality in Balochistan—or is it a symbolic move in a bigger power game? Watch the full analysis.