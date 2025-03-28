U.S. Embassy Acts Against Agents & Bots, Big Fall In Waiting Time For B1 & B2 Visas In Delhi

The US Embassy in India has launched a major crackdown on visa appointment fraud by canceling around 2,000 slots booked using automated bots. These fake bookings allowed agents to charge Indian applicants between ₹30,000–₹35,000 for securing interview slots, particularly for US student and visitor visas. The embassy stated it has zero tolerance for fraud and has also suspended the scheduling privileges of the associated accounts. This action aims to curb unethical practices, improve transparency, and reduce the long wait times for genuine applicants. The embassy also reaffirmed its commitment to continue strict anti-fraud efforts across all visa categories in India.