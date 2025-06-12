Business Today
US General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner'; Jaishankar Warns West On Terroristan

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 12, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 12, 2025, 2:38 PM IST

As India stays firm in its fight against Terroristan, a shocking twist has emerged. U.S. General Michael Kurilla has praised Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner" in counterterrorism—seemingly forgetting Pakistan’s dark legacy of harboring terrorists like Osama bin Laden. Reports also claim that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has been invited to the U.S. Army Day parade. Meanwhile, Canada is extraditing a Pakistani national to the U.S. for plotting a mass shooting in Brooklyn in support of ISIS. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar didn’t mince words—slamming the West’s blind eye and calling out Terroristan. The Congress party has also taken aim at the Modi government, raising tough questions on Pakistan-US ties and India's national security stance.

