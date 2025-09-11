Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
US HIRE Act Targets Outsourcing: Big Blow For India’s $250 Billion IT Industry?

US HIRE Act Targets Outsourcing: Big Blow For India’s $250 Billion IT Industry?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 11, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 11, 2025, 1:37 PM IST

A new US bill could shake the foundations of India’s $250 billion IT industry. The Halting International Relocation of Employment Act—or HIRE Act—introduced by Republican Senator Bernie Moreno, proposes a 25% outsourcing tax on payments made by US firms to foreign companies. It also eliminates tax deductions on such expenses. The revenue would fund a Domestic Workforce Fund to retrain American workers. For Indian IT giants like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech—who derive over 60% of their revenues from the US—the impact could be massive. If passed, the law would raise costs for American businesses while forcing India’s outsourcing sector to rethink strategy. Will the HIRE Act pass? And could it redefine global outsourcing?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended