U.S. Hits China With 145% Tariff, Tech Gets Temporary Relief

The U.S.-China trade war is heating up. President Xi Jinping is on a rare Asia tour to rally support as the U.S. slaps a massive 145% tariff on Chinese goods. China hits back with 125%, while Trump tried to ease the impact by exempting $100B worth of tech imports. But tensions remain high, with a national security probe on electronics looming. Meanwhile, China has halted exports of 6 rare earth minerals vital for tech, defense, and manufacturing. This video breaks down the escalating economic showdown and what it means for global trade.

