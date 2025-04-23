Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
US-India Defense Partnership: Vance Promotes Advanced Military Tech And F-35 Jets For India

US-India Defense Partnership: Vance Promotes Advanced Military Tech And F-35 Jets For India

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 23, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 23, 2025, 1:04 PM IST

 

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, speaking in Jaipur, stressed the importance of strengthening U.S.-India ties, focusing on economic cooperation, defense collaboration, and high-tech sectors. He emphasized the potential for mutual growth through deeper market access and greater purchases of American energy and defense equipment. Vance highlighted the shared vision of the two nations for the 21st century, including advancing military partnerships and the possibility of India acquiring cutting-edge defense technology like the F-35 fighter jets. Vance reiterated the importance of building a "bright new world" through strategic partnerships, underscoring that America and India can accomplish much more together.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended