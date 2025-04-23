US-India Defense Partnership: Vance Promotes Advanced Military Tech And F-35 Jets For India

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, speaking in Jaipur, stressed the importance of strengthening U.S.-India ties, focusing on economic cooperation, defense collaboration, and high-tech sectors. He emphasized the potential for mutual growth through deeper market access and greater purchases of American energy and defense equipment. Vance highlighted the shared vision of the two nations for the 21st century, including advancing military partnerships and the possibility of India acquiring cutting-edge defense technology like the F-35 fighter jets. Vance reiterated the importance of building a "bright new world" through strategic partnerships, underscoring that America and India can accomplish much more together.