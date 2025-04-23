US-India Trade Deal| JD Vance Urges India To Ease Non-Tariff Barriers For US Market Access

US Vice President JD Vance, during his visit to Jaipur, called on India to reduce non-tariff barriers that hinder market access for American companies. He emphasized that this step is crucial for advancing the U.S.-India trade negotiations and achieving a comprehensive trade agreement. Vance also highlighted the potential for increased U.S. energy exports, offshore gas exploration partnerships, and stronger defense ties. He underscored that both nations share strategic interests, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, and a trade agreement would enhance their economic and security cooperation, benefiting both countries in the long term.