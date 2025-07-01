Business Today
US-INDIA Trade Deal Tension: Farms On The Line

Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 1, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 1, 2025, 6:17 PM IST

 

As India and the US inch closer to a landmark trade deal, agriculture has emerged as the most sensitive flashpoint. Washington is pushing for tariff cuts on American farm goods — from rice and dairy to genetically modified soya. But India’s reluctance stems from historical scars. A similar agreement decades ago hurt local farmers and locked the country into unfavourable trade terms. With Trump’s tariff deadline looming, the pressure is rising. Can India protect its agricultural backbone while sealing the deal? Here's a closer look at what the US wants — and what India risks giving up.

