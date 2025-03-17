scorecardresearch
Business Today
US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard: Confident Of India-US Trade Ties

 

“Direct dialogue happening at the top”, is how Tulsi Gabbard describes the tariff negotiations between India and the United States. Currently in India for the top global intelligence meeting, the newly-appointed US Director for National Intelligence tried to downplay the tense trade faceoff saying, “What I see as a great positive is that we have two leaders who have common sense and who are looking for good solutions.” She also emphasised the role of the private sector in trade talks saying there’s a keen interest in the private sectors of both the US and India.

