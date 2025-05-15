Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
U.S. Lifts All Sanctions On Syria After Decades Of Isolation, Calls It 'Syria’s Time To Shine'

U.S. Lifts All Sanctions On Syria After Decades Of Isolation, Calls It 'Syria’s Time To Shine'

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 15, 2025,
  • Updated May 15, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

 

In a dramatic foreign policy shift, US President Donald Trump has announced the complete lifting of American sanctions on Syria, ending over four decades of isolation. Speaking during his official visit to Saudi Arabia, Trump declared it "Syria’s time to shine," signaling support for the country's new leadership following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad just five months ago. The new Syrian president, Ahmed al-Sharaa—once labeled a terrorist by the U.S.—has been actively distancing himself from extremist groups and pledging reforms, including protecting minority rights. The sanctions, first imposed in 1979, had crippled the Syrian economy, causing hyperinflation, trade bans, and international isolation. The move comes after consultations with key allies Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and has been welcomed by the United Nations, which has long advocated easing sanctions to support Syria’s reconstruction.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended