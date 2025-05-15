U.S. Lifts All Sanctions On Syria After Decades Of Isolation, Calls It 'Syria’s Time To Shine'

In a dramatic foreign policy shift, US President Donald Trump has announced the complete lifting of American sanctions on Syria, ending over four decades of isolation. Speaking during his official visit to Saudi Arabia, Trump declared it "Syria’s time to shine," signaling support for the country's new leadership following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad just five months ago. The new Syrian president, Ahmed al-Sharaa—once labeled a terrorist by the U.S.—has been actively distancing himself from extremist groups and pledging reforms, including protecting minority rights. The sanctions, first imposed in 1979, had crippled the Syrian economy, causing hyperinflation, trade bans, and international isolation. The move comes after consultations with key allies Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and has been welcomed by the United Nations, which has long advocated easing sanctions to support Syria’s reconstruction.