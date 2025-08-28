U.S. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett On India Trade Standoff, Tariffs

U.S. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett has weighed in on the growing trade tensions with India amid President Trump’s steep tariffs. Speaking on the issue, Hassett called the relationship “complicated” — pointing to India’s reluctance to open its markets to American goods and Washington’s efforts to keep pressure on Russia. He stressed that trade negotiations always see “ebbs and flows” before a resolution is reached, but warned that if India does not budge, President Trump will not either. The remarks come as tariffs of up to 50% on Indian exports to the US officially take effect. Watch Hassett’s full statement on the trade standoff.