During Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s US visit, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce reflected on a past India–Pakistan conflict that could have escalated dangerously, saying swift action by top US leaders helped avert a potential catastrophe. She stressed that America’s relationships with both India and Pakistan remain “good” and unchanged. In Islamabad, the US and Pakistan held a counter-terrorism dialogue, reaffirming their shared commitment to fight terrorism in all forms and exploring ways to strengthen cooperation for regional and global security.