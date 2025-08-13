Business Today
U.S. On Asim Munir Visit: Relations With India & Pakistan Remain Strong, Counter-Terror Talks

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 13, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2025, 2:07 PM IST

During Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s US visit, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce reflected on a past India–Pakistan conflict that could have escalated dangerously, saying swift action by top US leaders helped avert a potential catastrophe. She stressed that America’s relationships with both India and Pakistan remain “good” and unchanged. In Islamabad, the US and Pakistan held a counter-terrorism dialogue, reaffirming their shared commitment to fight terrorism in all forms and exploring ways to strengthen cooperation for regional and global security.

