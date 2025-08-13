US-Pak Counter-Terror Talks: Trump's Support To Pak | India Slams US Double Standards On Terror

Just Months after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives, the U.S. and Pakistan held counter-terror talks in Islamabad with U.S condoling Pak lives lost in terror attacks and without questioning Pakistan’s notorious role in sponsoring terror. Just a day earlier, Washington designated the Balochistan Liberation Army as a terror group, raising doubts about America’s real intentions. From hosting Pakistan’s Army Chief to reviving Kashmir mediation, Trump’s moves have left India furious. But India stands united in slamming this blatant double standard in the fight against terrorism. Defence experts warn this is a calculated U.S. game to push China out of Pakistan and keep Kashmir simmering, all to fuel its own arms market.