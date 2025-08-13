Business Today
U.S. President Donald Trump Federalizes D.C. Police, Deploys National Guard Amid Protests

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 13, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

In a dramatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has placed Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control, invoking Section 740 of the Home Rule Act, and deployed nearly 800 National Guard troops to the capital. Citing a public safety emergency, Trump declared it “Liberation Day in D.C.” But residents, protesters, and city leaders call it an attack on local autonomy, warning of authoritarian overreach. Demonstrations broke out across the city, with speakers accusing Trump of silencing communities. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Attorney General Brian Schwalb condemned the move, noting crime rates have actually fallen. The federal control can last up to 30 days unless extended by Congress — and legal challenges are already brewing.

