U.S. President Donald Trump Pushes Executive Order: One Year Jail For Flag Burning

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again stirred debate, this time over flag burning. In a fiery address, Trump called flag burning a threat to national unity, claiming it incites riots and chaos. He highlighted that the Supreme Court once protected it as free speech in a narrow 5–4 ruling, but now he wants stricter punishment. An aide explained that a new executive order would direct the Department of Justice to investigate such cases and prosecute offenders. Trump has proposed a mandatory one-year jail term for anyone caught burning the American flag. The move is expected to spark strong reactions across political and legal circles. Do you support Trump’s proposal? Comment below!