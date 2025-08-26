Business Today
U.S. President Donald Trump Pushes Executive Order: One Year Jail For Flag Burning

  New Delhi,
  Aug 26, 2025,
  Updated Aug 26, 2025, 12:04 PM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again stirred debate, this time over flag burning. In a fiery address, Trump called flag burning a threat to national unity, claiming it incites riots and chaos. He highlighted that the Supreme Court once protected it as free speech in a narrow 5–4 ruling, but now he wants stricter punishment. An aide explained that a new executive order would direct the Department of Justice to investigate such cases and prosecute offenders. Trump has proposed a mandatory one-year jail term for anyone caught burning the American flag. The move is expected to spark strong reactions across political and legal circles. Do you support Trump’s proposal? Comment below!

