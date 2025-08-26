U.S. President Donald Trump Says Tariffs Saved $4 Trillion, Market Soared 1,000 Points

U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that U.S. tariffs not only boosted the economy but also prevented multiple wars. Speaking about trade and global diplomacy, Trump said the stock market jumped 1,000 points on Friday after the Congressional Budget Office acknowledged that tariffs had reduced the U.S. trade deficit by nearly $4 trillion. He argued that tariffs are a powerful tool, insisting they even stopped four wars by forcing other nations to back down. Trump’s remarks link Wall Street gains, global trade strategy, and peace efforts directly to his economic policies. Watch the full speech for his sharp take on trade, tariffs, and U.S. foreign policy. Subscribe to Business Today TV for more global updates