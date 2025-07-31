US President Donald Trump’s 25% Tariff On India – Temporary Or Trouble?

Gaurav Sansanwal, a fellow at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, described the recent US tariffs on India as a significant but temporary issue. He noted that unlike previous trade disputes focused on specific sectors like iron and steel, these new tariffs impact a wide range of Indian exports, including electronics, pharmaceuticals, refined petroleum products, and gems and jewelry. These sectors are crucial for India, which maintains a substantial trade surplus with the United States. Sansanwal characterized the tariffs as a negotiating tactic within the bilateral relationship rather than a permanent policy shift. He expressed that New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation and is likely engaged in negotiations to achieve a more favorable outcome for India. According to Sansanwal, the issue is an "irritant" that the leaders of both countries can resolve in the coming weeks as trade negotiations resume.