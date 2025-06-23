Business Today
U.S. President Trump Drops Diplomacy, Bombs Iran; Strikes 3 Nuclear Sites

  New Delhi,
  Jun 23, 2025,
  Updated Jun 23, 2025, 2:27 PM IST

After delays and diplomacy, Donald Trump has finally acted—ordering direct U.S. strikes on Iran’s most critical nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. With stealth B-2 bombers executing the mission, the “peacemaker” President has thrown the Middle East into a dangerous new chapter. Trump claims the operation was coordinated with Israeli PM Netanyahu and warns that if peace isn't achieved, more sites will be hit. As the red line turns to rubble and tensions soar, has Trump triggered the start of World War III? Watch this report for full coverage.

