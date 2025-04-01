U.S. Reciprocal Tariff Could Hit Indian Farmers Hard Warns Ex Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has raised concerns over the upcoming U.S. decision on import duties set for April 2. He warned that if the U.S. imposes reciprocal tariffs, farmers in Maharashtra and across India could face significant losses. Chavan further stated that if the Indian government reduces the current 40% import duty, a large influx of agricultural produce from the US could flood Indian markets, severely impacting local farmers. Listen in to know more.