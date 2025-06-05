Business Today
U.S. Republican Senator Cites Trust, Human Capital, Policies & More To Build Case For India

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 5, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 5, 2025, 1:31 PM IST

Another conversation from the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington, DC where US Republican Senator from Montana Steve Daines builds a case for deeper partnership with India. According to Daines, the world is witnessing a global strategy pivot away from China and India is offering big investment opportunities. He calls the innovation eco-system in China “remarkable and world-class” but also talks of a trust-deficit. “I never take my phone to China”, he says adding there was no such fear in India where he could easily make Facetime calls to his grandchildren. “There’s also massive talent in India”, Daines adds.

