U.S. Secures Ukraine's Minerals: Power Move Against Russia & China

In a landmark wartime agreement, the Trump administration has secured preferential access to Ukraine’s valuable rare earth minerals — lithium, titanium, and more — through a new joint investment fund. Touted as a move toward peace and reconstruction, critics ask whether the U.S. is stepping in to rebuild Ukraine or taking strategic control of its natural wealth. With China dominating rare earth supply chains, could this be America’s counter-move? We break down what was agreed, what's at stake, and what this deal means for Ukraine, Russia, and the rest of the world.