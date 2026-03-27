U.S. Targets Iran’s Psyche, Shields Key Leaders Amid Signs Of Possible Peace Talks

The United States is no longer relying solely on military strikes against Iran-it is now targeting its psyche. A new strategy appears to be unfolding, aimed at creating divisions within Iran’s power structure. In a significant shift, Israel has reportedly removed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf from its target list amid signals of possible peace talks. While hardliners remain under pressure, key diplomatic figures are being shielded, aligning with Washington’s evolving approach. By protecting negotiators like Araghchi, the U.S. is encouraging engagement while deepening internal fault lines marking a transition from direct confrontation to strategic influence within Iran’s leadership.