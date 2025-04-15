scorecardresearch
US Tariffs Impact: Volvo India & Hero Chiefs Share Impact On Auto, EV, And India’s Future

In the wake of U.S. Reciprocal Tariffs, Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director of Volvo Group India, and Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprise, weigh in on the global impact, especially for India’s automobile and electric vehicle sectors. While Kamal Bali warns of potential stagflation and stresses the importance of continued dialogue, Sunil Kant Munjal sees a strategic opportunity for India to lead in high-tech manufacturing and structural reforms. Both industry leaders emphasize India’s resilience and the need to leverage global disruptions for domestic growth and transformation.

