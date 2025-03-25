US Trade Delegation In India: Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs Under Review?

With the April 2 deadline for President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs looming, Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch has arrived in New Delhi to lead a crucial five-day trade delegation. The visit signals an effort to resolve tensions over tariffs that could impact 87% of India’s $66 billion exports to the US. India is pushing for exemptions and has already reduced import duties on several US goods, including bourbon whiskey and motorcycles. Trump’s stance, previously firm, appears to be softening as discussions progress. His recent comments suggest a recalibration of tariff policies, with potential breaks for certain countries. The delegation aims to finalize terms for a bilateral trade agreement while addressing concerns over industrial tariffs and equalization levies. This video explores the high-stakes negotiations, the implications for global trade, and whether Trump’s softer tone could pave the way for a breakthrough in US-India trade relations.