US Trade Team Postpones Delhi Visit, India Braces For Higher Tariffs

The much-anticipated Trump-Putin Alaska summit may not have delivered major breakthroughs, but it briefly gave India hope of relief from Trump’s harsh tariff regime. That hope now looks dashed, as the scheduled visit of US trade negotiators to New Delhi has reportedly been postponed. With 25% tariffs already in effect since August 7, the additional 25% penalty tariffs over Russian oil imports are set to kick in from August 27—potentially raising duties on Indian exports to as high as 50%, the steepest on any US trading partner. PM Modi vows to stand firm for farmers and self-reliance, while the opposition blames his stance for the deadlock. Is India headed for a deeper trade war?