US Visa Shake-Up: Dropbox Ends, In-Person Interviews Now Mandatory

Big change for Indian visa seekers from today: the US has scrapped the Dropbox facility and age-based interview exemptions. This means nearly all categories — F-1 students, H-1B and L-1 workers, B-1/B-2 tourists, and even renewals — must now appear for in-person interviews. India is the second-largest overseas market for US tourism, with over 2.2 million visits in 2024. But H-1B applications have fallen nearly 27%, and F-1 student visas are down by a similar margin. The move comes as part of a broader US immigration crackdown, adding more delays, costs, and hurdles for Indian travelers. Watch our full report on what’s changed, why it matters, and the impact on millions.