US VP JD Vance Calls For Enhanced Trade Ties With India, Says Crucial For 21st Century

Hailing the finalising of terms of reference for trade negotiations, US Vice President J.D. Vance Tuesday asserted that it is a vital step for enhanced trade ties between India and US. "America and India have officially finalised the terms of reference for the trade negotiation. I believe this is a vital step toward realising President Trump's and Prime Minister Modi's vision, because it sets a road map toward a final deal between our nations," Vance said. He is on a four-day visit to India along with his wife Usha Vance and children. He landed in Delhi on Monday and held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi. While lauding Trump's reciprocal tariffs as a significant step towards rebalancing global trade, Vance said the president is looking forward to stronger ties with India and that the future of 21st century is going to be determined by the India-US partnership.