Usha Vance Recalls Heartwarming India Visit, PM Modi’s Sweet Gesture For Her Kids

Usha Vance, Second Lady of the United States and wife of Vice President JD Vance, shared touching memories of her family’s recent trip to India at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington, DC. Recalling their visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, Vance said her children were thrilled—especially by a cart full of mangoes and a charming puppet show. From calling PM Modi a "grandfather figure" to receiving birthday gifts, the Vance kids were visibly moved by the warm reception. Usha Vance, herself of Indian origin, described the trip as the “experience of a lifetime” and hinted at future travel to South India, her ancestral homeland. This is cultural diplomacy at its most personal.