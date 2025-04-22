Usha Vance’s India Visit: Bold Fashion Meets Soft Diplomacy

Usha Vance, the first Indian-American Second Lady of the United States, just turned the New Delhi tarmac into a fashion runway. In a fiery red dress symbolizing Indian tradition and celebration, her look blended cultural roots with polished modernity — setting the tone for what many are calling a new era of "fashion diplomacy." Accompanied by her children dressed in traditional Indian wear, and husband Vice President J.D. Vance, this low-key India trip may be light on politics — but it's making waves for its visual storytelling. From her minimalist accessories and signature blazer to subtle tributes to both India and America, Usha is redefining what political style can be. And it's not just India — Usha’s 2025 fashion timeline has been nothing short of iconic. From a pink Oscar de la Renta inauguration look to her violet Gaurav Gupta gown at the candlelight dinner, and a jaw-dropping sapphire Reem Acra ensemble at the Inaugural Ball, she’s blending East, West, and elegance like never before. Social media is abuzz—many are calling her the most stylish Second Lady America has seen.