Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Usha Vance’s Missing Ring Sparks Rumors: Is JD Vance Facing Marriage Turmoil?

Usha Vance’s Missing Ring Sparks Rumors: Is JD Vance Facing Marriage Turmoil?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 24, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 24, 2025, 2:25 PM IST

The Vance household is once again in the spotlight — and this time, it’s not politics but personal drama. U.S. Vice President JD Vance and wife Usha Vance are trending after paparazzi spotted Usha without her wedding ring during an outing with Melania Trump. The internet instantly lit up with speculation, fueled further by last month’s viral Erika Kirk hug moment. While spokespersons insist everything is normal and Usha “just forgot the ring”, social media continues to swirl with doubts, memes and “couch jokes”.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended