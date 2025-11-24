Usha Vance’s Missing Ring Sparks Rumors: Is JD Vance Facing Marriage Turmoil?

The Vance household is once again in the spotlight — and this time, it’s not politics but personal drama. U.S. Vice President JD Vance and wife Usha Vance are trending after paparazzi spotted Usha without her wedding ring during an outing with Melania Trump. The internet instantly lit up with speculation, fueled further by last month’s viral Erika Kirk hug moment. While spokespersons insist everything is normal and Usha “just forgot the ring”, social media continues to swirl with doubts, memes and “couch jokes”.