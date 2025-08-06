Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Uttarakhand Emergency: Cloudburst Wrecks Lives, Landslides Cut Off Roads

Uttarakhand Emergency: Cloudburst Wrecks Lives, Landslides Cut Off Roads

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 6, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 6, 2025, 4:11 PM IST

Uttarakhand is reeling under the impact of relentless rain, cloudbursts, and landslides that have wreaked havoc across the state. From a terrifying landslide caught on CCTV in Haridwar, to cars stranded under debris in Tehri Garhwal, and broken highways cutting off access to Gangotri — the devastation is widespread. Over 130 people have been rescued from life-threatening conditions, with emergency teams working round the clock.

This special report brings together dramatic visuals from Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Tehri Garhwal, and the Chandigarh–Manali highway. Don’t miss the ground report on how the state is battling nature’s fury. 

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended