Uttarakhand Emergency: Cloudburst Wrecks Lives, Landslides Cut Off Roads

Uttarakhand is reeling under the impact of relentless rain, cloudbursts, and landslides that have wreaked havoc across the state. From a terrifying landslide caught on CCTV in Haridwar, to cars stranded under debris in Tehri Garhwal, and broken highways cutting off access to Gangotri — the devastation is widespread. Over 130 people have been rescued from life-threatening conditions, with emergency teams working round the clock.

This special report brings together dramatic visuals from Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Tehri Garhwal, and the Chandigarh–Manali highway. Don’t miss the ground report on how the state is battling nature’s fury.