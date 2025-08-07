Uttarkashi Rescue Mission: Survivors' Stories, CM Dhami’s Visit & Ground Report From Disaster Zone

After the devastating flash floods and landslides in Uttarkashi, the relentless rains have finally eased. The crucial highway to Dharali, previously cut off, has now reopened—though road access remains disrupted in Batwari, Harsil, and parts of Dharali. The Dharali helipad is buried in mud, with rescue operations rerouted through the Harsil military and Nelong civil helipads. On the ground, over 225 Indian Army personnel—along with medics, engineers, and rescue dogs—are combing through debris to locate the missing. Chinook helicopters are airlifting critically injured victims to Dehradun and AIIMS Rishikesh. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the region, met with survivors, and reviewed ongoing rescue operations. Watch the India Today ground report.