Varanasi Becomes India's First City To Get Portable Solar Panels Between Railway Tracks

Twinkle Khandelwal
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 19, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 19, 2025, 5:26 PM IST

Varanasi has become the first city in India to install portable solar panels between railway tracks, marking a breakthrough in green innovation. This pilot project at Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) uses 28 bifacial monocrystalline panels across a 70-meter stretch, generating clean power without acquiring extra land. Designed with epoxy adhesives and rubber pads, the system is durable, vibration-resistant, and removable for easy maintenance. Experts say it can generate nearly 880 units per kilometer daily, helping Indian Railways achieve its net-zero 2030 goal. The initiative showcases how infrastructure and sustainability can merge, turning idle spaces into energy hubs and putting India at the forefront of railway solar innovation.

