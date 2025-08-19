Varanasi Becomes India's First City To Get Portable Solar Panels Between Railway Tracks

Varanasi has become the first city in India to install portable solar panels between railway tracks, marking a breakthrough in green innovation. This pilot project at Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) uses 28 bifacial monocrystalline panels across a 70-meter stretch, generating clean power without acquiring extra land. Designed with epoxy adhesives and rubber pads, the system is durable, vibration-resistant, and removable for easy maintenance. Experts say it can generate nearly 880 units per kilometer daily, helping Indian Railways achieve its net-zero 2030 goal. The initiative showcases how infrastructure and sustainability can merge, turning idle spaces into energy hubs and putting India at the forefront of railway solar innovation.