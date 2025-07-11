Vedanta Chairman, CEO Slam Viceroy Report | Reaffirm Transparency And Demerger Plans

In a high-stakes response to short-seller Viceroy Research’s explosive report, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal and Vedanta Resources CEO Deshnee Naidoo addressed shareholders with clarity and conviction. Agarwal reaffirmed the transparency and value-creation behind Vedanta’s upcoming five-way demerger, assuring shareholders it will be completed by September. Naidoo dismissed the Viceroy report as “grossly inaccurate” and emphasised that no new information was presented beyond what Vedanta has already disclosed. She also unveiled a ₹50,000 crore capex plan aimed at boosting EBITDA to $10 billion, with a focus on natural resource independence and global expansion. Watch the full statement here.