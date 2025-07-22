Business Today
Vice President Dhankhar Resigns | BJP Dismisses Rumours, Opposition Doubts

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 22, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 22, 2025, 9:13 PM IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation on July 21, 2025, citing health reasons, has triggered a political storm. Opposition leaders, including Congress’s Jairam Ramesh, have questioned the official explanation, pointing to the unexplained absence of key BJP ministers from a crucial BAC meeting earlier that day.BJP has denied all allegations, accusing the Opposition of hypocrisy. As rumours swirl and political tensions rise, Dhankhar’s abrupt departure raises more questions than answers. Was it health—or something far more political?

