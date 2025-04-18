Business Today
Vice President Dhankhar Vs Supreme Court: New Flashpoint In Executive-Judiciary Power Battle

  New Delhi,
  Apr 18, 2025,
  Updated Apr 18, 2025, 7:18 PM IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar launched a scathing attack on the Supreme Court, accusing it of crossing constitutional limits.

 

At the valedictory of the Rajya Sabha Internship Program, Dhankhar criticised a recent SC order setting deadlines for Governors and the President on state bills — calling it a misuse of Article 142 and even likening it to a “nuclear missile against democracy.” He questioned how the judiciary could dictate terms to the highest constitutional offices and raised concerns over delays in the Justice Yashwant Varma burnt cash case. Senior lawyers and Opposition leaders hit back at Dhankhar, accusing him of undermining the judiciary. This face-off marks the latest flashpoint in the ongoing tension between the Executive and the Judiciary — as the Supreme Court hears key cases with political implications.

