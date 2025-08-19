Vice-President Election 2025: Who Wins The VP Battle? Radhakrishnan Vs Justice Reddy

It’s Telugu vs Tamil in the upcoming Vice Presidential election! The NDA has fielded CP Radhakrishnan, a Tamil Nadu face, while the INDIA bloc has countered with Justice Sudershan Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge from Telangana. While Radhakrishnan has the numbers on his side, Reddy’s nomination is a strategic move aimed at swaying Andhra and Telangana parties. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge calls it an ideological battle, while TDP and YSRCP have already declared support for the NDA. Will regional identity influence the vote, or will hard numbers decide the result? Watch the full report as India Today breaks down the Southern showdown ahead of the September 9 Vice Presidential face-off.