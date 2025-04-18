Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Slams Delay In Probe Into Cash Found At Delhi HC Judge’s House

A month after a huge pile of burnt cash was recovered from the residence of then-Delhi High Court judge, Justice Yashwant Varma, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday demanded answers from the Supreme Court-appointed three-judge panel investigating allegations of corruption. Speaking at an event at the Rajya Sabha secretariat, he raised serious questions about the accountability of judges and the lack of FIR in the first place. “It is now over a month. Even if it is a can of worms. Even if there are skeletons in the cupboard, time to blow up the can. Time for its lid to go out. And time for the cupboard to collapse. Let the worms and skeletons be in public domain so that cleansing takes place,” the VP said. Questioning the lengthy constitutional process required to register an FIR against a sitting judge through the Chief Justice of India and the President, VP Dhankhar pointed out that even a constitutional functionary like him is not exempt from an FIR. “It is law of the land that every cognisable offence is required to be reported to the police and failure to do so, and failure to report a cognisable offence is a crime. Therefore, you all will be wondering why there has been no FIR,” he said. He stated that no probe is being carried out within the ambit of the law due to the absence of an FIR.