Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar: Bharat Leads With Ethics, Economy, And Ecology

At the 19th CII-ITC Sustainability Awards, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted India's pivotal role on the global stage, calling it a "historic inflection point." He emphasized that as the world's most populous nation and the fourth-largest economy, Bharat is uniquely positioned to lead a developmental path that balances economic growth, environmental sustainability, and ethical governance. Stressing India’s indispensable role in the success of the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, he lauded the nation’s leadership for embracing this global responsibility with clarity, commitment, and conviction.