Vice Presidential Race Heats Up | Amit Shah Targets Sudershan Reddy Over Salwa Judum Verdict

  New Delhi ,
  Aug 26, 2025,
  Updated Aug 26, 2025, 3:11 PM IST

 

With just two weeks left for the Vice Presidential polls, the political battle is intensifying. Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a sharp attack on Opposition candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy, questioning the 2011 Supreme Court verdict that banned Salwa Judum, an anti-Naxal militia. Shah claimed that insurgency could have been crushed by 2020 if the verdict had not come, a view supported by a Naxal-turned-farmer from Bastar, who has written to MPs urging them not to back Justice Reddy. Telanga CM has hit back at Amit Shah on this. Listen in.

Post a comment0
