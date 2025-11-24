Business Today
Vijay’s Fiery Comeback Sparks DMK Clash: ‘Platinum Jubilee Baby’ Jibe Heats Up Tamil Nadu

  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 24, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 24, 2025, 12:31 PM IST

Two months after the Karur stampede tragedy, TVK chief Vijay has returned to the political arena with a fiery comeback rally in Kanchipuram. Addressing a packed auditorium, the actor-turned-politician opened with an MGR classic before launching a sharp attack on the DMK, accusing the ruling party of drifting from Annadurai’s ideology. Vijay’s “platinum jubilee baby” swipe at DMK’s dynasty politics quickly went viral, further igniting the political field. He also questioned the Stalin government’s stand on NEET. DMK leaders hit back immediately, calling out Vijay’s politics and questioning his motives. As rhetoric escalates on both sides, Tamil Nadu’s political temperature is rising fast ahead of a heated battle.

